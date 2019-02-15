Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 21:37:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Track star visits UK again, this time with an offer

T8eptsi0ksopfuypxrjo
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Marcellus Moore has become known as one of the nation's top high school track stars. He's also one of the better football players in Illinois from the 2020 recruiting class.But before a lot of coac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}