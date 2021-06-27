Track star Jordan Anthony may return to UK for official
Late last week Kentucky hosted Tylertown, Miss., wide receiver Jeremiah Dillon on an unofficial visit.But he's not the only Class of 2022 receiver from that Mississippi city and high school that Ke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news