Tovani Mizell is one of Kentucky's 2024 football signees who wasn't under the spotlight as much as some others down the stretch.

The former Georgia commit turned Wildcat spent much of the last year recovering from an ACL and meniscus injury and surgery. That's a very different path than the one taken by most of the others who signed with UK in December.

Cats Illustrated put some questions to Mizell this week because the well-regarded running back prospect announced that he has been cleared to resume football.

Cats Illustrated: How does it feel to look back at the rehab process, all the work you put in, and get the word that you're good to go? What kind of emotions?

Tovani Mizell: "I am very excited to know I can get back to what I love to do and to know I am better than before."

CI: How were you injured, how severe, and what was the rehab process like? How/where did you rehab, what was most helpful?

Mizell: "I was injured during practice in last year's fall camp. I didn't realize the severity until I received the MRI back, which was a week later. During that time I was still running and practicing on it because I thought it was just a sprain. When the results finally came back it ended up being a torn ACL and meniscus. I received surgery on September 6, 2023. I started rehab two days after surgery and still continue to go three times a week at Aries Physical Therapy in Fort Lauderdale until I leave for Kentucky."

CI: How are you mentally? They say sometimes the mental comeback is big. How are you approaching that?

Mizell: "I am mentally stronger. I have had a support system throughout the process between my doctors, physical therapists, family, coaches, BBN, and my faith in God. With them all I can overcome anything."

CI: How have UK's coaches been through this process?

Mizell: "The UK coaches have been very supportive and uplifting and have told me to take my time with the whole process."

CI: you have any goals for yourself in your first year at Kentucky?

Mizell: "My goals are to start as a true freshman at the University of Kentucky, put up big-time numbers, and get my team to the playoffs."

CI: Any advice you would offer to athletes who go down with an injury that sidelines them, based on your experience?

Mizell: "My advice would be to take your physical therapy serious and know your own body because nobody can tell you how you feel. Have a strong support system and most of all, TRUST GOD."