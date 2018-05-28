The most controversial decision for the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee was leaving Kentucky out of the field of 64 when the brackets were announced Monday.

Nick Mingione's squad was one of the "first four out," according to the committee, which cited the Wildcats' 13-17 record in SEC play this season as the determining factor. UK lost four straight against league opponents, as well as Tuesday's SEC Tournament loss to Auburn, to end the season.

However, Kentucky (34-22) was ranked in the Top 25 for 14 of 15 weeks this season and currently holds an RPI of 30. Only eight teams in the country have more Top 50 wins than the Cats this season.

UK won five best-of-three series against tourney teams this season, including: Texas Tech (2), Georgia (2), Mississippi State (2), Auburn (2) and South Carolina (2). The Cats also picked up wins over tourney teams Florida (1), Louisville (1) and Indiana (1), among others.

The widely perceived "snub" drew widespread reaction on social media, although some argued that the committee was justified in expecting a better conference performance...