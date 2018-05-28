Tourney snub for Cats draws strong reaction
The most controversial decision for the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee was leaving Kentucky out of the field of 64 when the brackets were announced Monday.
Nick Mingione's squad was one of the "first four out," according to the committee, which cited the Wildcats' 13-17 record in SEC play this season as the determining factor. UK lost four straight against league opponents, as well as Tuesday's SEC Tournament loss to Auburn, to end the season.
However, Kentucky (34-22) was ranked in the Top 25 for 14 of 15 weeks this season and currently holds an RPI of 30. Only eight teams in the country have more Top 50 wins than the Cats this season.
UK won five best-of-three series against tourney teams this season, including: Texas Tech (2), Georgia (2), Mississippi State (2), Auburn (2) and South Carolina (2). The Cats also picked up wins over tourney teams Florida (1), Louisville (1) and Indiana (1), among others.
The widely perceived "snub" drew widespread reaction on social media, although some argued that the committee was justified in expecting a better conference performance...
While we are disappointed with the outcome, we are incredibly appreciative of the immense support we received this season from the #BBN and beyond. We will hold our heads high and continue to build this program as we move forward. Thank you! #WeAreUK— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 28, 2018
Overall, I give the committee a solid B+.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 28, 2018
I would’ve:
* Had Kentucky in
* Balanced out the Western teams (all on the same side of the bracket)
* Clemson as a national seed
* Not given Stanford the toughest 4 in the field.
If there’s one takeaway from the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s 64-team field that was announced Monday, it's that conference records matter...https://t.co/eH3krSfYOc— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 28, 2018
Last 4 In:— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 28, 2018
DBU
Northeastern
Oklahoma State
Troy
First 4 Out:
Arizona
Illinois
Kentucky
UCF
At least the committee had all of the right teams in this discussion — those were the same 8 teams for us. But I agree with @KP_Omaha — Northeastern over UK or AZ or ILL is tough for me.
I asked @CoachMikeBianco about Kentucky getting left out. He had strong words regarding conference record overriding other metrics when it comes to the SEC. pic.twitter.com/6nFyxmDQf0— Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) May 28, 2018
Last four in:— Michael Lananna (@mlananna) May 28, 2018
DBU
Northeastern
Oklahoma State
Troy
First four out:
Arizona
Illinois
Kentucky
UCF#Lanalysis: Kentucky is the most talented and highest RPI team left out of the field. Left out because of below .500 SEC record. Reminds me of UNC two years ago.
Conference record in D1 baseball should be evaluated based upon strength of conference. Playing .500 baseball in the SEC is better than playing .800 baseball in 90% of D-1 conferences in America. Kentucky finished 13-17 and could have won the majority of conferences. #SEC— Next Level Baseball (@nextlevelbb) May 28, 2018
The more I look at it I really think it’s absurd the NCAA Baseball Committee put in Northeastern (and maybe DBU) over Kentucky and Illinois based, apparently, off conference record. All conferences aren’t made the same. Entire body of work has to be looked at. NU doesn’t stack up— Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) May 28, 2018
Kentucky baseball won SEC series vs. Auburn, South Carolina & Georgia but, like Mizzou, lost a series to last-place Alabama. UK went 2-4 vs. Bama & Vols, two teams that didn't make SEC tourney. Strong RPI not enough for Cats to overcome 13-17 SEC record.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 28, 2018
A better analogy is NCAA Softball. This year all 13 SEC teams were invited to the NCAA field. #Kentucky's 8-15 conference record did not keep them from getting a # 16 seed, and it shouldn't (top 15 RPI). 3 SEC teams with 6-17, 7-17 records got in too. https://t.co/m44SCMgXZH— KentuckySportsReport (@MyKSR1) May 28, 2018
Kentucky was the only school in the top 42 of the RPI, as of yesterday, to not make the NCAA baseball tournament. Kentucky's record against the other 3 SEC teams to not make the NCAA Tournament - Alabama, Missouri, and Tennessee - was just 4-5.— Corey Price (@coreyp08) May 28, 2018
NCAA Baseball selections appear to be more interested in growing the game in new locations as opposed to getting the best teams in the field. Kentucky is the team with a real complaint.— Dan Kuester (@ddkuester) May 28, 2018
This really is completely fair. It sure does feel like the SEC gets punished at times for being too good of a league. Kentucky being left out of this tournament is ridiculous. https://t.co/HwsudXyq7Y— Section 203 (@OlsenSection203) May 28, 2018
Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky, UCF first four out. And Northeastern, Dallas Baptist, Troy all in the last four in. NCAA baseball tourney more friendly to mid-majors.— Joe Wright (@Sctvman) May 28, 2018
I know the SEC is the best baseball league, but if you go 13-17 in league play you should not be in NCAA tournament...sucks ya, but that’s the league you play in...... go .500 in that league and in, but not under .500— Drew Dickinson (@drudown1414) May 28, 2018
Thought they’d get in but Kentucky getting left out is a good thing. 13-18 teams shouldn’t get in unless there’s literally no other option. https://t.co/5ZHoOvilju— Tucker Blankinship (@TuckerBlanc) May 28, 2018
So, are you trying to put the BEST 64 teams (...period) in the tournament? Or appease other parts of the country and smaller conferences? No question, Kentucky is one of the best 64 teams, probably one of the best 34 and gets left out. Joke.— Glenn Reid (@greidAU) May 28, 2018