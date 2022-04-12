Toppin will seek NBA feedback

Kentucky junior forward Jacob Toppin will submit his name for the 2022 NBA Draft and go through the evaluation process, he announced Tuesday.

Toppin does not plan to hire an agent, however, and will retain his NCAA eligibility.

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate in the NBA Draft Combine on May 16-22 (if invited). The deadline to withdraw and return to college basketball is June 1.

“I think Jacob is making a good decision for him and his family by using the resources that the NCAA allows. I’m in full support of Jacob’s desire to explore his options,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Jacob is as athletic as any player who I’ve coached and has really begun to come into his own on the court. He has all of the tools to be successful in this game, but his willingness to share and be a great teammate is a difference-maker.”

The 6-foot-9 Brooklyn, N.Y., native averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds as a junior. He set career bests in field-goal percentage (.556), 3-point field-goal percentage (.400), assists (32), blocks (16), and points (179).

Toppin had seven double-figure scoring efforts this season. He had a season-high 14 points and a career-high eight boards at LSU.

He joins TyTy Washington and Keion Brooks Jr. as UK underclassmen who have declared for the NBA Draft this spring. Washington will hire an agent and forgo his eligibility, while Brooks plans to follow the same path as Toppin.

Toppin's older brother, Obi, is a forward for the New York Knicks.