LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jacob Toppin recorded the best scoring effort of his Kentucky career and was one of two Wildcats with a double-double on Wednesday in a holiday matinee win over North Florida at Rupp Arena.

Toppin tossed in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the No. 4 Wildcats in a 96-56 blowout.

"He was trying to play more aggressive," Calipari said of Toppin, a senior forward. "I said, 'That's who you've got to be.'"

Kentucky (4-2) bounced back from a disappointing loss Sunday at Gonzaga. The Cats addressed about every problem area that hurt them in that game, shooting the ball much better (48% FG, 38% 3PFG, 81% FT) and dominating the glass to a 50-35 count. They dished out 23 assists and had only seven turnovers.

"I thought one thing that (Kentucky) did well tonight... it was the 15 assists in the first half on 22 baskets," North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said. "When you have 15 assists on 22 baskets, making 3-pointers is a whole lot easier. When you share the sugar and you make people get into rotations, those shots become that much more open."

In addition to Toppin and Tshiebwe, UK got 20 points from senior guard Antonio Reeves, who knocked down four of the Cats' nine 3-pointers. Freshman center Ugonna Onyenso added seven points and 10 rebounds.

“Antonio is definitely a spark for us. He can really score the ball, so when he gets going, it’s good for everyone because we feed off that type of energy," Toppin said.

"No. 12 (Reeves), just from watching him on film and from coaching for 35 years, is as good of a 3-point shooter and as good of a 3-point finder as there is in the country," Driscoll said. "I think he is a difference maker for them, and I think he is going to open up what is going to transpire as he grows into his game."

North Florida (1-4) got 17 points from senior guard Jarius Hicklen. No other Osprey scored in double figures on a 34.5% shooting day from the field by the visitors. UK is 225-24 (90.4%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 40% or less shooting, including 4-0 this season.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Midway through the first half, Kentucky found another gear and closed with a 31-12 spurt going into the break. The Cats hit five treys during that run, including three by Antonio Reeves, who buried a long buzzer-beater to make it 54-23 at the half.

GAME BALL:

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky -- The reigning national player of the year had another strong showing, scoring 16 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, dishing out five assists, recording three steals, and blocking two shots. He was the game's best stat-stuffer.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time this season with a starting lineup of Sahvir Wheeler, Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe for Kentucky.

2-0 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against North Florida.

9 - Blocked shots for UK after failing to record one on Sunday against Gonzaga. Ugonna Onyenso led with three.

20-4 - Fast-break points advantage for the Cats.

31 - Double-doubles for UK's Oscar Tshiebwe in 38 career games with the Cats.

47 - Largest lead of the day for UK, coming at 90-43 with 5:14 remaining.

QUOTABLE:

"Every year, I think it's going to be easy, and there's a point where I say, 'Oh man, is this gonna be hard?' I think I'm going to have an easy run, and then all the sudden it's gonna be hard. After I get by it, I'm fine, but the initial stuff is hard. This isn't just throw it up and win games... But this is Thanksgiving, and I'm thankful to be able to work at this and get it right." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Nov. 29 against Bellarmine at Rupp Arena. The Knights are playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. They have played Louisville, Clemson, and Duke already this season, falling 74-57 to the Blue Devils this week in Durham, N.C. Bellarmine (2-3) will also play Loyolla Marymount and UCLA before coming to Lexington to face the Cats.