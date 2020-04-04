Top target delaying decision
The impact of COVID-19 on both large and small scales becomes more apparent every day.In terms of the impact on Kentucky sports, it caused one more change on Saturday.Rivals250 four-star offensive ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news