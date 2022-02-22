Top QB Dante Reno keeping close eye on Kentucky
Whether Liam Coen or someone else is Kentucky's offensive coordinator next year and into the future, there's plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the quarterback position beyond this year.Kentuck...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news