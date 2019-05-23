Top JUCO corner sets UK official
Recruiting junior college defensive backs has become a regular thing for Kentucky's coaching staff. A lot of defensive backs see the field and right now there aren't too many spots locked down for ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news