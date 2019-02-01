Top in-state OL recaps latest trip to UK
Cats Illustrated introduced readers to Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Jager Burton earlier this month and the Class of 2021 prospect, one of the Commonwealth's top sophomore fo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news