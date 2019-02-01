Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 09:23:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Top in-state OL recaps latest trip to UK

Rgxl9dmizhufvswwnui9
Jager Burton at UK on Saturday
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated introduced readers to Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Jager Burton earlier this month and the Class of 2021 prospect, one of the Commonwealth's top sophomore fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}