BEST BACKCOURT DU0: DJ Wagner & Rob Dillingham

Kentucky has landed two of the best scoring guards in the 2023 class. Both Wagner and Dillingham have the ability to play on and off the ball and should provide lots of exciting scoring during their time in Lexington together. Wagner is more of a downhill driver that excels at getting into the teeth of the defense, while Dillingham is an excellent shot creator with tight handles. Both players will need to improve their outside shot for playing them at the same time to work, but it will be very interesting to see how these two mesh next season.

*****

BEST FRONTCOURT DUO: Omaha Biliew & Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State finds itself slotted inside the top 10 of the Rivals team rankings for the 2023 class, and a lot of that number seven ranking has to do with Biliew and Momcilovic. Biliew has one of the best motors in the entire class and has the physical traits to step in and contribute right away as a freshman. Momcilovic is a skilled scorer from the outside and mid-post, coupled with good hands and good footwork. Both of these guys have the potential to be floor-spacing shooters as well, so they make sense together in the modern basketball scheme.

*****

BEST WING DUO: Mackenzie Mgbako & TJ Power

Duke has landed five five-star prospects in this recruiting class so far, with two of those being Mgbako and Power. Both prospects have the size, mobility and scoring ability to play the hybrid forward spot at the next level, and I think you’ll see them log a ton of minutes together. Mgbako and Power can knock down mid-range and outside jumpers at a high clip. Mgbako can create shots for himself in different ways, while Power has showcased great vision and the ability to be a ball mover and creator on the perimeter.

*****

BEST INSIDE/OUTSIDE SCORING DUO: JP Estrella & Freddie Dilione

Tennessee has done a great job of piecing together its 2023 recruiting class and is currently ranked ninth nationally in the Rivals class rankings. Estrella has a soft touch around the rim and good hands to go with it. He can score from the block, but he also has the ability to step out and knock down outside jumpers as well. Dilione is one of the best pure scorers in the class, always looking for ways to put the ball in the basket. He’s crafty when it comes to getting to his spots as well as finishing, and he shoots confidently from the outside as well.

*****

BEST OPEN-COURT DUO: AJ Johnson & Ron Holland