Top 50 guard Ethan Morton of Butler, Pa., a four-star prospect, is one of the players Calipari watched recently. The Class of 2020 recruit spoke with Cats Illustrated about Kentucky's recent interest and what he thinks of the Wildcats.

John Calipari is logging some serious miles traveling around the country, visiting top targets and evaluating the next batch of players that will be on his radar.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Morton is ranked the No. 50 prospect in the 2020 class and has offers from Virginia, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Penn State and a host of others.

The offer from Tony Bennett's UVA program was a big recent development, on April 11th, and Calipari's involvement has also been a milestone.

Rivals.com's Corey Evans reported that Calipari would be watching Morton on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Morton told Cats Illustrated that he had spoken with Calipari over the phone before he arrived in Pennsylvania to watch him.

In part, it was his standard pitch that Kentucky fans and recruits are very familiar with.

"He was just really honest with me and my parents about how it's not for everyone to go there because it's hard," Morton said. "But you're competing against the best guys every day and then just, you know, getting to know each other a little better over the phone and stuff like that. But overall it was really cool just for us to get a chance to talk to him."

Kentucky hasn't yet offered but Tuesday was a clear sign that Calipari is taking a serious look at Morton.

Morton told Cats Illustrated that Calipari has not gone into great detail as to why he's interested in Morton.

"But he just said the game is moving towards longer guards who can guard (and) play more than one position," Morton said.

Calipari also mentioned that he has been impressed with Morton's leadership qualities.

Kentucky's interest means a lot to Morton.

"I mean their track record and success speaks for itself and for coach to even come and see me was great," Morton said. "It's everything you want in a program and I'd be very humbled and lucky to be recruited by them."

While Morton is confident in his ability to knock down shots - something Calipari seems to be prioritizing in his pursuit of prospects these days - does point out that his passing ability is his "best attribute," along with "making guys better as a point guard."

"But I can also slide off the ball and make shots," he said.

Although it's still very early in Morton's recruitment he has already taken visits to Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Iowa.