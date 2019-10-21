Top 25 big man Shawn Phillips ecstatic after Blue-White trip
John Calipari is on the prowl early on with some of the top talent in the 2022 class. Three players in the group were in for Big Blue Madness, and this past weekend three more were in town for the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news