Top-10 prospect Justin Edwards becoming a Kentucky priority
The No. 8 player in the Rivals150 for the 2023 class is 6'6 Philadelphia wing Justin Edwards, and he's becoming a priority for the Kentucky coaching staff.In fact, Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news