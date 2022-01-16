Top-10 in-state prospect Jeremiah Collins speaks on UK interest
Over the summer Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins turned in a very strong camp performance at Kentucky over the summer, and since then the rangy 6'2 defensive back has been someone ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news