In the second commitment of the day for Kentucky's football program, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Nikolas Ognenovic picked the Cats.

Earlier in the day Vero Beach, Fla., wide receiver DeMarcus Harris had committed to Kentucky.

Ognenovic becomes commitment No. 14 for the Wildcats from the Class of 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end is a three-star (5.6 Rivals Rating) prospect from the same school as fellow Kentucky quarterback commitment Nik Scalzo.

Ognenovic and Scalzo visited Kentucky together for the Wildcats' spring game earlier this year. He then took his official visit to Kentucky two weekends ago before officially visiting Pittsburgh in recent days.

While Ognenovic had never officially narrowed his list it had become clear that Kentucky and Pitt were the two leading contenders for his commitment.

Ognenovic is Kentucky's first tight end commitment in the class and he's expected to be the only tight end Kentucky takes in the current recruiting cycle.

Over the course of his recruitment Ognenovic had also landed offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Purdue, Rutgers and Syracuse.