Thursday Thoughts on UK-EMU
We'll toss out plenty of matchup analysis, team and player stats, and typical game preview content as always, but here are some things running through my mind going into Kentucky's Week 2 matchup w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news