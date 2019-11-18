It's never wise to read too much into any one regular season game when a full dozen will one day tell us so much more.

But we did learn a bit more about Kentucky during Saturday's win against the Commodores.

Here are three key takeaways following the game.

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden strategy can work against most of the team's on the schedule, just not all of them ... The Wildcats got their yards on the ground against Georgia (160) and even more against Tennessee (302). Those were strong rushing performances based on how those defenses were playing when the 'Cats saw them. But those teams did not allow the kinds of explosive runs that could impact the scoreboard, and the lack of a complementary passing game led UK to post a combined 13 points in those two games. Those are the two most talented defenses UK has faced since moving Lynn Bowden to quarterback.

Against every other team UK has faced during this experiment, it has worked. It worked against Arkansas (330 rush yards, 24 points), Missouri (297 rush yards, 29 points), and on Saturday against Vanderbilt (401 rush yards, 38 points). Truth be told, it would probably work against most FBS teams, because Bowden is that dynamic, Kentucky has a great offensive line, and a talented stable of backs. That's good news. The even better news is UT-Martin and Louisville are two more teams it should work against. Bowden is electric enough to reverse field and make a defense pay, savvy enough to fake a pitch and cut inside for a big gain, strong enough to lower his shoulder and drive a pile backwards enough for a first down, and involves others enough to keep a defense guessing.

Kentucky's ground game is set for the foreseeable future ... How easy is it to dream on the long-term potential of Kentucky's ground game? Sure, there's the fact that John Schlarman has it rolling with the offensive line and there's no reason to believe there's an end in sight. But there's also the fact that Logan Stenberg is the only starting offensive lineman who will have to be replaced after this year, that most of the entire two- and hypothetical three-deep returns, and that Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke appear to be a fantastic duo that's coming into their own.

Bowden at quarterback has been a big part of the Cats' ground success this year, but this is a team that should have a great rushing attack for a long time coming.

The team's improved depth is undeniable ... It might be easy to take this for granted, but Kentucky had a rash of injuries at the one position it -- or really any team -- couldn't afford to deal with one at this year. Quarterback. Besides that, this team has tremendous depth. By any standard. Power Five. SEC. You name it. Watching guys like JJ Weaver and Xavier Peters fly around in the second half, when they rarely play otherwise, is an excellent sign for the future. We don't know as much about the quality of the depth on the offensive line because most of those backups who saw the field haven't proven themselves, but between the loaded depth chart at running back and the youth on display defensively, this game was a good chance to really scope out the athleticism and skill of the second and third teamers for a couple of drives or more. It's impressive.