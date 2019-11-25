Every game, no matter how significant the stakes or what the opponent's stature is, tells us something.

A game against UT-Martin might not tell us as much as UK's more competitive SEC contests, but we did learn still more about these Wildcats with two games left to play.

Kentucky may have the best ground game going in college football ... After rushing for 401 yards against Vanderbilt, the Wildcats followed that up with 462 yards against UT-Martin. A cynic or perhaps a realist would point out that neither of those teams are good measuring sticks, and they would be right. Those are bad football teams. But Kentucky ran all over them unlike any other teams this season. After a relatively slow start to the year in terms of the ground game, Kentucky is climbing close to the top-10 in rush yards per game on the season. They have been trending upwards in a big way ever since Lynn Bowden took over at quarterback. The yards were tougher to come by against UGA and Tennessee, but it appears Kentucky is more and more comfortable over time with what they are doing and that bodes well going into the Louisville game. It's worth mentioning that Kentucky may also have the worst passing game in college football right now, but it's better to be great at something than mediocre at everything. It's something to hang your hat on week in, week out.

That Kentucky secondary deserves major credit ... Once again, cynics and realists will point out, rightfully, that Kentucky has faced backup quarterbacks and has played in bad weather several times this year. But through 11 games, now, Kentucky has surrendered six touchdown passes. In this day and age, the way offenses are going, that's remarkable. All the more given the near total turnover in the secondary. There has not been much separation for receivers this year. At times, the best receivers on Kentucky's schedule, at Florida and Tennessee, made game-winning plays against Kentucky. But against almost everyone else the Wildcat secondary has stepped up and answered the bell. It should be an excellent secondary going into next year.

Max Duffy may be the best special teams player in America ... Forget best punter. Duffy has to be the best specialist in college football, right? On his first punt, he glided to his right, teasing several UT-Martin players on the punt block/return team that he might take off and run for the first down. At the last moment, he pulled the ball back and effortlessly dropped it off his powerful right foot. It went 51 yards and pinned UT-Martin inside their 10-yard line. He makes things look as easy as a college punter can. Kentucky is lucky to have such a weapon.