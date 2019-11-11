It's still far too early to draw firm conclusions about how Kentucky's 2019-20 season will play out but every game tells us a little more.

Here are three measured but worthwhile takeaways from UK's 91-49 win against Eastern Kentucky.

The team wasn't "satisfied" when others might have been ... It's not like the game after the Champions Classic has been much of a problem for Kentucky under John Calipari. The 'Cats are almost always playing a weaker opponent after this annual event. But UK's players and fans had that date with No. 1 Michigan State circled on their calendars for months and as the Classic has advanced in age it has become such a huge part of the early college basketball season. Playing an early game on Friday night against Eastern Kentucky might have been a good opportunity to take the foot off the gas a little. At least that might have been the temptation for some other teams who would have been satisfied with beating the Spartans. This team appeared to come out with something more to prove, jumping out to a 10-0 lead right out of the gate and making hustle plays all night. It was an effort the Rupp crowd should have appreciated in a season-opener. Should that be expected every night? Fans will expect it, but human nature tends to lead almost every team to have some flat performances. It's just a good sign that this team still seemed so hungry.

It's too early to worry much about the frontcourt ... Here is where we should insert the necessary disclaimer that it was EKU, not Michigan State, and not nearly the test that Kentucky will face in conference play or against other top early-season opponents. But going off what we witnessed, it was hard not to be impressed by Nick Richards and Nate Sestina. We're only two real games and two exhibitions in, but it's not at all premature to say Sestina is a very solid Power Five big man with an all-around game, who is even better than someone with a similar profile because of the intangibles that come with his basketball IQ, age, and communication skills on the court. He may not give UK many 20/10 nights, but it's hard to imagine him hurting the 'Cats often. As for Richards, is this the moment when he finally turns the corner? Knock on wood, but he's never appeared more confident. He'll have plenty more opportunities against lesser opponents to continue to build on that confidence and establish a more prominent role in the offense the rest of this month. None of this answers the questions about E.J. Montgomery and his struggles whenever he returns, however.

Keion Brooks may be the difference-maker on the glass ... Nick Richards and Nate Sestina combined for 21 rebounds so the 'Cats got a ton of boardwork from the frontcourt even with EJ Montgomery out and Kahlil Whitney contributing very little. But Keion Brooks' eight rebounds were impressive on so many levels. As Cats Illustrated staff writer David Sisk has pointed out, Brooks appears to have a natural yet refined gift for eyeing the track of the ball and the direction it tends to be heading after a miss. He is difficult to block out because of his rare quickness and agility. He's also has tremendous range side to side and vertically as a rebounder. This was not the first time we've seen Brooks rebound like this and if he can do it consistently then UK's outlook on the glass against teams like Michigan State could be much more favorable come tournament time.