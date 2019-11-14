You might be ready to put Kentucky's loss to Evansville in the rear view mirror, but there's still a while until the Wildcats' next game.

Here are three things we learned in that upset.

The Wildcats have a long way to go offensively ... Perhaps the biggest problem for Kentucky against Evansville, other than effort, was that the 'Cats appeared to be a team without a clue on offense. Maybe if Ashton Hagans were 100-percent it might have made some difference but that's a poor excuse for how the entire team fared.

In the last seven minutes of the game Hagans and Kahlil Whitney attempted ill-advised and low percentage three-point shots with ugly results. Nick Richards was fed the ball on the low block. The result was not what the Wildcats wanted.

Part of the problem is when you looked across the court and around the team, there weren't a lot of obvious answers. Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley are probably the two most offensively gifted players on the team right now in terms of shooting, scoring at different levels, and creating good shot opportunities. But only Maxey appears to be the kind of player who may eventually be capable of taking over games as he did against Michigan State.

There aren't "dead spots" all over the floor. In other words, Kentucky has plenty of capable scorers. But a lot of those players are going to have plenty of off nights or games when they don't produce a lot.

There aren't many players on the team that can be counted on to consistently knock down mid-range jumpers, or three-pointers, and even put backs or easy lay-ins have been more difficult than they should be.

What we witnessed Tuesday was a combination of a team looking lost with Hagans playing so poorly and less than 100-percent, a team without roles, players who didn't know what they were doing, and poor shot selection. There's a lot to clean up before we can talk about Kentucky as a good basketball team.

Nate Sestina's defense was exploited ... Sestina had been Kentucky's most consistent post player through two exhibitions and the first two regular season games, but he was exploited for the first time against Evansville, which attacked him off the dribble and took advantage of some poor defense on his part throughout the entire game. Sestina got in some early foul trouble and it was clear early in the game that he lacked the quickness to defend Evansville ball-handlers off the bounce. That is troubling because it's something opponents will probably be able to attack moving forward.

Kentucky isn't good enough to sleepwalk against any opponent ... If you were wondering what this team's worst looks like, well, it's pretty bad. The good news is we can probably safely say that was about as bad as it's going to get for Kentucky. The bad news is Evansville left a lot of points on the board with 38-percent shooting, including 30-percent from long range.

From early in the game it simply appeared as though Evansville wanted the game more than Kentucky. A lot of 50/50 balls that would normally go to the team with superior length and quickness ended up seeming to bounce right into the hands of players in purple. That wasn't your imagination if it felt that way. Kentucky was slow off the floor, slow to react, and lacked fight on balls that had to be won.

This should be a wake-up call for the Wildcats, but where was the leadership from a player taking command and forcing his teammates to snap out of it at some point?