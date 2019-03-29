The three-star offensive tackle from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, who had been the younger teammate of 2019 Kentucky signees Nik Scalzo and Nikolas Ognenovic, announced his decommitment via Twitter.

In a development that shouldn't surprise anyone who has been paying attention offensive tackle Gerald Mincey decommitted from Kentucky on Friday evening.

Mincey committed to Kentucky earlier this year but didn't have much to say about that decision and never advertised himself publicly as a strong pledge for the Wildcats.

The 6'5, 317-pound offensive tackle has a 5.5 Rivals Rating but is highly regarded in recruiting circles and now has offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami, the three Power Five programs in the Sunshine State.

Kentucky still has a commitment from another three-star offensive lineman from Florida in Richie Leonard but the Wildcats have their work cut out in keeping him on board as he has visited all of the in-state schools lately as well.



