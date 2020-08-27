Three-star Michigan ATH Jaden Mangham is in demand
Michigan athlete Jaden Mangham has already collected nearly 30 scholarship offers and counts Kentucky among his numerous options.The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder recently spoke with CatsIllustrated.com to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news