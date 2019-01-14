Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 11:09:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Three-star LB plans to visit UK this month

Ktca4skq2g164mc329oc
Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy linebacker Devyn Curtis, a three-star Class of 2020 prospect according to Rivals.com, landed an offer from Kentucky this weekend.Now he's already planning to vis...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}