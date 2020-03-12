News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 12:18:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star in-state tight end recaps Thursday's visit to UK

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo tight end Logan Weedman picked up a verbal offer from Kentucky very early in the recruiting process and the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect has been a mainstay around the progra...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}