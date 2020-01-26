News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 08:13:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Three-star DT Zion Rucker recaps fourth trip to Kentucky

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky just signed a banner class of defensive linemen in the early period and the Wildcats won't be taking any more players from the trenches in February.But UK will be looking for more defensiv...

{{ article.author_name }}