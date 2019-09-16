Three-star defensive tackle still has 'Cats on top
Kentucky made the first move with three-star Smyrna, Tenn., defensive tackle Zion Rucker, the No. 12 Class of 2021 prospect in the Volunteer State.Being the first to offer has often paid off with o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news