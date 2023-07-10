SEC Media Days is an annual tradition that kicks off the start of talking season, and we now know who Kentucky's three player-representatives will be when the event takes place July 17-20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mark Stoops will be joined by senior offensive lineman Eli Cox, senior linebacker J.J. Weaver, and senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine.

The choices are fewer and farther between this year in part because so few players remain from Kentucky's 2019 signing class.

Last year Kentucky was represented by quarterback Will Levis, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, and linebacker DeAndre Square.

Cox is going into his third year as a starter for the Wildcats and he's back at guard after spending last season at center. The hope around the program is that bringing in tackles from the transfer portal and shuffling interior pieces can lead to a reversal of fortunes for the Big Blue Wall.

Weaver has been a mainstay on Kentucky's defense for the last several seasons and is already a well-known player across the SEC. UK's hopes for a pass rush rest in part on Weaver's play this season.

Oxendine is in line to play a lot once again on Kentucky's defensive line as he heads into his senior season.