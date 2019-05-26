Just when Dallas Walker thought he was starting to narrow his focus on a few schools, a flood of offers happened this spring, giving him some pause when it came to trimming his list. But as it turns out, two of the programs that Walker was high on going into May are still up on his list, as is one of the newcomers. Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M are all making quite the impression, according to Walker, and he sad all three are likely in it for the long haul. Rivals.com caught up with Walker at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series to talk recruiting and to look ahead to his plans for upcoming visits.

"Right now I'm in contact with Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M a lot. I'm trying to get together my Top Five. I know those three schools will be in there."

Texas A&M: "They just offered me and that one really jumped out to me and I've been in a lot of contact with them lately. As far as talking and communication I think they're at the top right now"

Conversations with Aggies coaches: I've been talking with Coach Robinson, their defensive line coach, I like the way he talks to me. He knows that I'm a teenager and he keeps that in mind when we're talking. He's not just one of those coaches that is old school and everything, he kind of uses my slang and everything so I can relate to him better."

Plans to visit College Station: I'll probably be going down there sometime at the end of June. That will be my first time seeing the campus. I think that will be an unofficial visit and then if that goes well I will go back for an official visit."

Kentucky: "They've been in the mix for a long time now. They offered me my sophomore year before a lot of these other schools were in the mix.

Relationship with the Wildcats coaches: "I've been talking with Coach Smith. I really talk to him the most. He's the one that comes down to my school and he's the one that hits me up the most."

Potential fit in UK defense: "They like my size and speed and they think I can contribute a lot o their defensive line. Especially with them producing defensive talent and putting it in the league. They think I can come in and step up and fill a role in their defensive line."

Plans to visit Lexington: "I'm already taking an official visit up there. That's going to happen. We're still working on setting a date but that is one I'm taking for sure.

Auburn: "Everything has been going great with them over the past few months. I haven't set up my official visit yet but I"ll be up there for their Big Cat event on June 1, after that we'll probably set up an official visit from there."

Visit expectations: "I'm just looking forward to having a lot of fun and spending a lot of time with the other Auburn recruits that could potentially be going there and everything. I want to spend a lot of time with the coaches and see what they're like really about."