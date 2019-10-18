THREE-POINTERS: What to watch in Blue-White Game
Fans will get their first glimpse of the 2019-20 Wildcats in an actual game setting on Friday night as Kentucky plays its annual Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena. In this Cats Illustrated feature, we ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news