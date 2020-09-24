CatsIllustrated - Three-Point Play: Skyy Clark, Trey Alexander, Nigel Burris

A decision date is in for five-star point guard Skyy Clark. When will he decide and where might he be leaning? Four-star Trey Alexander is down to seven and another prospect from 2021 has made the move to 2022.

1. FIVE-STAR SKYY CLARK SETS DECISION DATE

Skyy Clark (https://rivals.com)

Down to a final four of Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA, five-star point guard Skyy Clark is set to announce his decision on Oct. 22. After playing his first two years of high school basketball in Southern California, the 6-foot-2 point guard who currently ranks No. 13 overall in the class of 2022 will play his junior season at Brentwood Academy in Nashville. One of the best playmaker/scorers in the country, Clark is a creative player on the offensive end who has really filled out physically. With a little less than a month until he makes his decision, there have been no shortage of rumors regarding where Clark will ultimately play his college ball. Of late, North Carolina has picked up a lot of steam in the rumor mill and the Heels could very well be trending in the direction of landing him. Currently, my FutureCast pick is with Kentucky and given how many times Clark’s recruitment has shifted, I don’t see myself changing to North Carolina – or any other program – until things appear to be a little more certain. What I’m getting at here is that if I had to predict where Clark – who may ultimately end up in the class of 2021 – goes to school today, I wouldn’t feel comfortable making a prediction. But, I’ve already got one in for Kentucky and I don’t want to get in the habit of flipping my pick with each new rumor that comes along.

2. TOP SEVEN FOR FOUR-STAR TREY ALEXANDER

Trey Alexander

Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander is down to seven. Currently ranked No. 72 in the 2021 Rivals150, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall has cut his list down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Grambling State, Kansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. A pretty good ball-handler for a two guard, Alexander has good strength and is dangerous as a pull-up jump shooter. While he’s been raised in Big 12 country, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alexander end up in the SEC with Arkansas and Ole Miss looking like they could be two to keep an eye on. Alexander has been on campus in Fayetteville a few times and is one of the top remaining targets on the Razorbacks board. As for Ole Miss, Alexander played some during the summer with point guard commitment Daeshun Ruffin on the Next Page Force and assistant coach Win Case has deep ties in Oklahoma.

3. BURRIS RECLASSES TO 2022

Nigel Burris