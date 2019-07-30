Today in the Three-Point-Play National Analyst Eric Bossi says that a favorite may be emerging to land 2020’s top class. Also included are a look at Arizona State ’s newest commit and some incoming freshmen made waves at USA Basketball’s mini-camp.

For the last three years, John Calipari and Kentucky have only finished No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings – behind Duke in 2017 and 2018 and Memphis in 2019. Amazingly enough, some have even suggested that it is a sign that Calipari has lost his recruiting touch. Stop laughing at that thought long enough to look ahead to what might be coming in 2020, the Wildcats could be on track to move up a spot this year.

They made their first score over the weekend when five-star shooting guard B.J. Boston announced his commitment to the Wildcats during his official visit. The lanky scorer who has transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon for his senior year is just the tip of the iceberg if you ask me.

On the wing alone, the Wildcats are also in prime position to compete for commitments from Jalen Green and Josh Christopher. Top-40 small forward Cam’Ron Fletcher has a visit set up for Aug. 1 and the word is that Boston’s commitment won’t deter him at all and the Wildcats are gaining momentum there.

In the frontcourt, five-star Isaiah Todd is planning a visit and seems to like Kentucky a bit. We spent much of July wondering why bluebloods hadn’t gone all in on standout power forward Lance Ware and over the weekend he picked up an offer from UK and the Wildcats appear to be a big favorite there. Five-star Scottie Barnes is still in play and Calipari always seems to pull some type of rabbit out of his hat with big guys.

The biggest question may be at point guard where Sharife Cooper – who appears to be an Auburn lean – is the only known offer. Don’t be surprised if the Wildcats elect to offer Caleb Love after evaluating him more at USA Basketball and, if they do, they could make the race for his services quite interesting as well.

Duke, North Carolina and some others also appear to be on the verge of big classes but if I had to pick a favorite today to eventually finish with 2020’s top class, I’m going with Kentucky.