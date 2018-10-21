Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Blue team's 104-96 victory that it appears he has 10 guys worthy of playing this season. That's typically about two more than he prefers to utilize, but it may be difficult to keep anyone out of the rotation.

The starting lineups featured Immanuel Quickley, Quade Green, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Nick Richards on the Blue team against Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Jemarl Baker, EJ Montgomery and Reid Travis on the White squad.

Most onlookers would have had a difficult time predicting which unit would win prior to tip-off. Some even suggested it appeared that two preseason Top 25 teams were squaring off.

"It's got to start happening," Calipari said when asked if he's getting closer to starting lineup and rotation plans. "I may start one group of five and then maybe three different guys in the second half. May do that for a couple times just to feel this out and see what it looks like. But it appears as though we got 10 guys that can play."

The UK boss added that time won't be given to anyone.

"They're going to be guys that separate themselves into playing more," he said. "I had them ask the question, I went around the room and I said, I said to PJ, do you want to give up any of your minutes? He said, absolutely not. How about one minute? Nope. Reid, do you want to give up? No. Hmm. So Quade, do you like Jemarl? Yes. Will you give him minutes? Nope. Please, someone give some minutes to my son (Brad Calipari). And they all said nope. So you got to take somebody's minutes here. And if someone's better, they're going to play more. Just how it is."

Freshman forward EJ Montgomery will be under extra scrutiny, Calipari noted, after performing so well during the Cats' recent NBA combine and the Blue-White Game. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native finished the scrimmage with 21 points and eight rebounds. He was also credited with one blocked shot, but appeared to alter many more.

"E.J. told on himself," Calipari said. "He told on himself. He didn't practice that way. If you're that good, you're practicing that way now. The team laughed like crazy. Like the combine and this game are the best two days that he's played since he's been here. Oh, so when there are people in the seats and there are scouts in the seats you just take up a notch. Really? Well, guess what son, you're going to take it up a notch or you're going to be on that treadmill. Because if that's who you are then you're going to be that guy every day. He was good."