Three-Point Arc: Takeaways from Kentucky's Blue-White Game
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A crowd of 15,377 filed into Rupp Arena Sunday night to get another preseason look at the Wildcats in their annual intrasquad scrimmage. Here's what we took away from the event...
1. Cats Have A Deep Rotation
Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Blue team's 104-96 victory that it appears he has 10 guys worthy of playing this season. That's typically about two more than he prefers to utilize, but it may be difficult to keep anyone out of the rotation.
The starting lineups featured Immanuel Quickley, Quade Green, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Nick Richards on the Blue team against Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Jemarl Baker, EJ Montgomery and Reid Travis on the White squad.
Most onlookers would have had a difficult time predicting which unit would win prior to tip-off. Some even suggested it appeared that two preseason Top 25 teams were squaring off.
"It's got to start happening," Calipari said when asked if he's getting closer to starting lineup and rotation plans. "I may start one group of five and then maybe three different guys in the second half. May do that for a couple times just to feel this out and see what it looks like. But it appears as though we got 10 guys that can play."
The UK boss added that time won't be given to anyone.
"They're going to be guys that separate themselves into playing more," he said. "I had them ask the question, I went around the room and I said, I said to PJ, do you want to give up any of your minutes? He said, absolutely not. How about one minute? Nope. Reid, do you want to give up? No. Hmm. So Quade, do you like Jemarl? Yes. Will you give him minutes? Nope. Please, someone give some minutes to my son (Brad Calipari). And they all said nope. So you got to take somebody's minutes here. And if someone's better, they're going to play more. Just how it is."
Freshman forward EJ Montgomery will be under extra scrutiny, Calipari noted, after performing so well during the Cats' recent NBA combine and the Blue-White Game. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native finished the scrimmage with 21 points and eight rebounds. He was also credited with one blocked shot, but appeared to alter many more.
"E.J. told on himself," Calipari said. "He told on himself. He didn't practice that way. If you're that good, you're practicing that way now. The team laughed like crazy. Like the combine and this game are the best two days that he's played since he's been here. Oh, so when there are people in the seats and there are scouts in the seats you just take up a notch. Really? Well, guess what son, you're going to take it up a notch or you're going to be on that treadmill. Because if that's who you are then you're going to be that guy every day. He was good."
2. Nick Richards Continues to Build Confidence
Sophomore center Nick Richards picked up where he left off in the Bahamas with another impressive showing on both ends of the floor. The 7-footer finished with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, 16 rebounds, and five blocked shots.
Beyond the numbers, Calipari loved seeing the smile on his big man's face.
"He doesn't look like he's shuffling his feet looking down," said the UK boss, referring to Richards' poor body language at times during his first season with the Cats. "He's confident in who he is and what he does."
"Mostly, I'm just trying to have fun playing basketball," Richards said.
A rim protector is something that almost every elite Calipari team has featured. Richards showed that potential in high school, but it did not transfer to his freshman season. It may be a bigger factor for the Cats this year.
"I have more trust in my teammates because I know if I go for a block, somebody's going to be there to get the rebound," Richards said.
On two occasions, he swatted the shot of Ashtan Hagans and let the freshman guard know about it.
"Just a little brotherly love," Richards said with a smile.
3. Herro More Than Just A Shooter?
Freshman wing Tyler Herro came to UK billed as a big-time perimeter shooter -- and he certainly demonstrated that with a team-high 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting on Sunday -- but through four exhibition games in the Bahamas and now the Blue-White Game, it seems we may have been selling the Wisconsin native a bit short on his all-around game.
Herro was a nice defensive presence in the scrimmage, mirroring fellow freshman wing Keldon Johnson through most of the game and showing a knack for getting into the passing lanes to force turnovers. He finished with four steals to round out a stat-stuffing line that also included five rebounds and four assists.
"We're challenging him to drive the ball," Calipari said, "so there were times he's driving when he should just catch it and shoot it or one dribble or get it behind the handoff and shoot it. But when he goes too far, he may turn it over. There's stuff we got to work on, but he's doing pretty good."