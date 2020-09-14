CatsIllustrated - Three Monday Thoughts

Cats Illustrated is gearing up for another big week of contact. Preseason football coverage, previewing UK-Auburn, and recruiting action as usual.

Here are three big thoughts to start your Monday.

It appears the Big Ten is moving toward a fall season

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported on Sunday that while the conference's meeting had not resulted in any decision there is a change in what the league is hearing from its medical professionals, namely that the widespread availability of rapid testing appears to be a gamechanger.

Well, that's what sources presumably at the Big Ten level are now telling reporters. Big Ten presidents and athletic directors seem to like to talk to the media a lot. An awful lot. They have communicated their message through favored media channels throughout the last few weeks, sometimes leaving those reporters out to dry.

It seems they may have been the people pushing the "inevitable cancellation" of all college football narrative. False.

They were almost certainly the people pushing the concerns about myocarditis, which are worth examining more closely and may come with some legitimate concern, but that's about the extent of it. (Some of the early reporting on what a Penn State doctor said, re: 30-35% of positive cases having myocarditis were so far off the mark the doctor had to apologize and clarify what he really meant.)

They have pushed the "Trevor Lawrence, players, and parents aren't helping with the #LetUsPlay movement" narrative, which also may have been incorrect.

More recently, they have pushed the idea that Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, James Franklin, and various Nebraska figures pressuring the conference may "backfire".

I'm thrilled the Big Ten is probably going to play this fall. That's more good football for us to enjoy. The evidence football can be played safely is overwhelming at this point. But let's not let the league once again shape the narrative. They screwed up cancelling and believing that everyone would fall in line. They have been wrong, wrong, and spectacularly wrong in how they have gone about this, and the negative press is deserved.

Rapid testing surely helps everyone, but money, public pressure, and humiliation have been great motivators as well.

Kentucky hasn't made a lot of news during camp

It's understandable that coaches would be careful about the amount of information that gets out from preseason practices. They're always looking for a competitive edge. We at Cats Illustrated like to believe we do a good job of painting something of a picture of what's happening behind the scenes, but not everything gets out.

This year there just doesn't seem to be too much out of the ordinary from the Wildcats.

That's what happens when your team returns almost everybody and when there aren't many position battles.

Sure, we're wondering if it will be Austin Dotson or Kenneth Horsey at left guard. The development of inside linebacker depth is interesting. How carries will shake out is an open question. Terry Wilson's return to form is one everyone's mind. The rotation in a very deep secondary is an open question.

But those are relatively small questions when you compare it to some of the questions facing other teams: Quarterback controversies, major turnover at certain positions, breaking in new coordinators, etc.

Of course the really big thing to watch for is the same as it is for every other team. How many players will miss each week's games due to COVID-19 and contact tracing? And we're watching for word on that every single day.

Looking ahead to this weekend's games

This past weekend's college football games were a lot more interesting than those the week before it. We actually had two Power Five conferences in action.

The action doesn't really get cranked up until Saturday thanks to Houston and Memphis being postponed.

Truth be told, it's not a blockbuster slate of games. The SEC action will not have started yet and that's one big reason for that.

Louisville hosts Miami in the season's first game between two ranked teams. That contest will have ACC ramifications. The Hurricane defense should be a nice test for Louisville's offense and these teams are pretty similar in terms of the ACC pecking order, at least on paper and considering expectations. That's the Saturday night ABC national game.

Central Florida travels to Georgia Tech in a game that could be interesting. At the start of this month 10 UCF players opted out of the season. For a Group of Five program that's a big hit to depth. Georgia Tech looked nothing like a finished product over the weekend but they did beat Florida State in Tallahassee. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims was one of the highlights of this past weekend, completing 24 of 35 passes for 277 yards.

Outside the Power Five level there's Appalachian State (No. 24) traveling to Marshall in a game between two programs with great fan bases.

Boston College goes to Duke to begin the Jeff Hafley era. Hafley is a bit like Mark Stoops in that this is his first head coaching job after forging a reputation working with defenses and defensive backs in particular. He's been a good recruiter and is both young and energetic. BC is not a total rebuilding project. Duke has ongoing offensive issues but was more competitive against Notre Dame than some expected.

We could have had UVA-Virginia Tech and BYU-Army, which would have been great matchups, but those were postponed.