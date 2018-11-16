Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 10:09:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Three keys to Kentucky getting back on track on Senior Day

L0qs3mfibnrkq08nmmtr
Benny Snell (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

After a 34-17 loss to Georgia and an even more deflating 24-7 loss to a floundering Tennessee team, Kentucky fans are wondering if the Wildcats are continuing on a familiar downward spiral at the e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}