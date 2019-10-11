Kentucky is the favorite against Arkansas in advance of the game between the two teams on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Here are three keys to the game that could help shape the outcome.

Quarterback health ... If this surprises you then you've been living under a rock. The good news is it seems like Sawyer Smith is good to go for Kentucky's game against the Razorbacks. “I’ve been practicing all week," Smith said after practice this week. "I’m ready for the game." We'll have to take him at his word.

Of course, Kentucky could conceivably win a game with Lynn Bowden behind center. Matt Roark broke Kentucky's losing streak against Tennessee nearly a decade ago, after all. But having the quarterback who helped UK build a 21-10 lead against Florida healthy would certainly be the No. 1 wish for every Kentucky coach and fan going into Saturday.

Avoid a poor start ... Maybe the worst thing that could happen on Saturday, aside from another quarterback injury issue, would be a slow start. Allowing the Razorbacks to build an early lead would probably sap any life from what is probably not going to be the largest crowd anyways. It would threaten to send that feared, "Here we go again," sentiment through the sideline and the stadium.

That doesn't mean Kentucky has to jump out to a huge early lead. It just means avoiding the worst of it in the early going (e.g. the pick six against South Carolina).

Finish drives ... Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Razorbacks pits two of the nation's worst red zone offenses against one another. Arkansas is scoring on just 65-percent of its trips to the red zone. Kentucky isn't much better at 70.1-percent. In a game that could be ugly, since both offenses have a lot to prove, the more opportunistic team will have a major advantage.