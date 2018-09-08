The whole world is picking against Kentucky today and probably for very fair reasons.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be a truly shocking upset, aside from the fact of The Streak, because Kentucky has narrowed the talent gap and stranger things happen almost every week.

Here are three keys to tonight's game if Kentucky is to have a shot at celebrating in the Swamp for the first time in ages.

1. Weather the storm early.

Kentucky's losses in Gainesville have been uglier than its losses to Florida in Lexington, as one would expect. That has by and large been the rule. Florida's crowd was not fantastic against Charleston Southern but you'd better believe the Swamp is going to be electric tonight for the SEC opener of the Dan Mullen era. Then there's the fact that "The Streak" has become a motivating factor not only for Kentucky, but for Florida.

The Cats simply must avoid the kind of crippling mistakes that have sometimes led to blowouts at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. No blocked punts, no pick sixes, no fumbles deep in Kentucky's own territory, no missed tackles than lead to shallow crossing patterns turning into 75 yard touchdowns. UK has recovered from some of those miscues before, but it's tough to see how they are equipped to bounce back from something like that in this particular game.

2. Terry Wilson must play a great game.

It's probably not going to be enough for Wilson to just avoid the three turnovers (or even two turnovers, probably) that he accounted for last week. He can't just protect the football, though he does have to do that. Kentucky's starting quarterback needs to play a great game. That doesn't mean he needs to pass for 300 yards or account for a certain number of touchdowns. But he has to throw some accurate deep balls, find enough of a rhythm to sustain drives and protect Kentucky's defense, and make good choices in the running/RPO game.

3. Stuff the Gator ground game.

Florida's offensive line was fantastic in pass protection against a bad Charleston Southern defense but as we've noted many times in the last week the Gator front did not physically dominate the trenches in terms of blowing them off the ball. That's a glimmer of hope for Kentucky, which defended the run very well against Central Michigan and most of the first part of last season before depth was tested against a 12-game regular season schedule. In short, Kentucky could very well make it difficult for Florida to run the ball, and if that happens it shouldn't surprise anyone. UK is much tougher up the middle of the defense (Quinton Bohanna, Tymere Dubose, Kash Daniel, Darius West) particularly against the run, on paper but also last week, than it has appeared to be in years.

If Florida runs the ball the way Mullen's Mississippi State teams usually ran it against Kentucky, they might beat the spread easily. But if Kentucky can control Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Malik Davis on the ground, that would allow the defense to be a lot more flexible with coverages and bring pressure with less to lose.