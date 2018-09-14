It would be a monumental upset if Kentucky were to lose to Murray State even if there's a bit of an emotional letdown after an historic win.

So putting aside the question of the game's outcome tomorrow, here are three keys to ensure the Wildcats keep moving forward with their momentum in what should be a game that sets up a 3-0 Kentucky against Mississippi State.

1. Avoid major injuries.

So this is easier said than done, right? And if you could flip a switch, you'd never have a major injury. Admittedly this is more of a wish than a real goal that a coach or team can strive towards. But there are things that can be done. Don't keep the starters in the game for too long. That doesn't mean pull everyone after Kentucky builds a 10 point lead, but don't have Terry Wilson or Mike Edwards playing in the fourth quarter of a five touchdown blowout.

2. Start involving more receivers in the passing game.

Kentucky can beat Murray State running a very conservative gameplan. There is little doubt about that. A heavy dose of Benny Snell, A.J. Rose, Sihiem King and Wilson would likely be enough to decide this one before it gets too deep into the game.

So far the passing game's success has been almost all directed towards and the result of David Bouvier and Lynn Bowden finding the roles in the offense.

It's easier for a new quarterback to get the ball to those inside receivers but if Kentucky can start to involve C.J. Conrad down the field and the likes of Dorian Baker, Tavin Richardson, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps down the field, it would help a lot. It would also give Mississippi State more to prepare for and make their job a little more difficult.

3. Work on getting DeAndre Square, Marquan McCall and Chris Oats more valuable experience.

Depth is tested over the course of a season and while it's just as important to get reps for those young guys for future seasons, it will be helpful if those freshmen enter the second half of the season with a lot of game experience under their belts.

The difference in Kentucky's defensive numbers last year in the first half and second half of the season was striking. The more experienced those young players are, especially on the front seven, the more it will help the unit hold up over the long haul in a grind of a season.