Three members of Kentucky's pitching staff have been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Austin Strickland and Magdiel Cotto were taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth and 11th rounds, respectively, while Logan Martin was picked by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round.

Seven pitchers have been drafted from Kentucky in the last three drafts under the tutelage of pitching coach Dan Roszel.

Strickland, a junior right-hander, emerged as a key piece of the UK staff this season and shined in a starting role as the Wildcats earned a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals for only the second time in program history.

The Winchester, Ohio, native, went 4-2 with a 5.04 ERA this season. He struck out 58 batters and walked only 20 in 55.1 innings pitched.

Strickland, who has posted a 7-7 record and a 5.28 ERA in three seasons with the Cats, has a year of eligibility remaining should he decide to return to UK.

If he elects to sign with Pittsburgh, Strickland could be reunited with Cotto. The hard-throwing junior left-hander made 16 appearances for the Cats this season. He posted a 6.00 ERA, but scouts have been impressed by his upper-90s fastball that helped him produce 26 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.

The South Carolina native was rated the No. 7 pitching prospect in the Cape Cod League during the summer of 2022 and was considered a borderline Top 100 overall prospect by D1 Baseball and Baseball America entering last season.

Martin, a senior right-hander, saw his season limited by injuries but went 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA. He struck out 30 batters in 26.1 innings of work.

Kentucky has now had 34 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017, including 20 in the top 10 rounds.

The Cats also had a transfer portal player, Trey Paige, an infielder from Delaware State, taken in Round 17 by the St. Louis Cardinals. His reaction on Twitter -- "So excited for this opportunity! Thank you @Cardinals let’s get to work!" -- gave the impression that he may not make it to Lexington.