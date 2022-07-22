Three Cats tabbed preseason All-SEC

A trio of Kentucky Wildcats have been named to the preseason all-conference teams in voting at SEC Media Days.

Senior guard Kenneth Horsey and senior running back Chris Rodriguez were named second-team offense selections, while senior quarterback Will Levis was tabbed to the third-team offense.

Horsey, who has manned the left guard position on the Big Blue Wall the last two years, is the Cats' most experienced offensive lineman entering this season with 25 career games and 21 starting assignments. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound Florida native has flourished as an upperclassman after overcoming open-heart surgery in April of 2018 prior to his freshman year at UK.

Rodriguez, a 5-foot-11, 224-pound runing back from Georgia, is the SEC's leading returning rusher for 2022. He averaged 106.1 yards per game last season, ranking 12th nationally and second in the league. His 1,379 rushing yards ranked fifth on UK's all-time list for a single season.

For his career, Rodriguez has 2,740 rushing yards (sixth on UK’s career list), 26 rushing TDs (tied for second on UK’s career list) and 15 100-yard games (third in school history).

Levis returns at quarterback after leading the Cats to 10 wins and a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa in his first season at UK. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Connecticut native threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 376 yards and nine touchdowns in his first full season as a starting quarterbck after transferring from Penn State.

He was the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.



