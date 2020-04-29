Kentucky's T.J. Carter, Calvin Taylor, and Ahmad Wager have all signed free-agent contracts with NFL teams in hopes of making a roster this summer.

Carter signed with the Arizona Cardinals, Taylor signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Wagner signed with the Chicago Bears.

Carter, a 6-foot-4, 287-pound defensive end, played in 50 career games at UK, including 28 starts. He recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five pass break-ups. The Georgia native will have an opportunity to join former Wildcat defensive lineman Corey Peters on the Arizona roster.

Taylor could also join some former Cats in Pittsburgh, where linebacker Bud Dupree and running back Benny Snell Jr. currently play. The 6-foot-9, 311-pound defensive lineman played in 40 career games with the Cats, starting the last 22. The Georgia native recorded 85 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and five pass break-ups at UK.

Wagner, a wide receiver, may be one of the most intriguing free agents in the league. A former NCAA basketball player at Iowa, the 6-5, 245-pound Ohio native transferred to UK in hopes of pursuing a football career. He played in 23 games for the Cats, including 11 starts, catching 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Wagner earned a reputation for his uncanny ability to draw pass interference calls against smaller, outmatched defensive backs, especially in the red zone. He drew a flag on 12 of his 42 career targets, earning the nickname "Flagner" from UK fans.

He was hitting his stride as a receiver prospect early in the 2019 season (12 catches in five games) before the Cats lost their top three quarterbacks to injury and had to shift to a "Wildcat" offense led by the running of Lynn Bowden Jr., a third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders.



