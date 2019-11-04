Kentucky's basketball regular season gets underway Tuesday night in the Big Apple against Michigan State, the No. 1 team in the nation.

Lesson learned from last year?

Serious Kentucky fans, probably to a man or woman, vividly remember the emotions they experienced during last year's 118-84 loss to Duke in the same Champions Classic that the Wildcats will compete in Tuesday.

Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, EJ Montgomery, and Nick Richards probably remember that scene well, too. That's a good thing.

Last year's young Kentucky team wasn't prepared for what hit them straight out of the gate. One year later, the experience should help those returning players, at least those who will see the court, know the kind of intensity they will need to bring to the matchup.

There won't be Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, or R.J. Barrett wearing green and white, but even without Joshua Langford you can bet a Tom Izzo team will be physically and mentally prepared for a marquee game on the first night.

Is Kentucky ready to compete on the glass?

Rebounding wasn't expected to be a weakness or a struggle for this Kentucky team but exhibition season has brought some concern, especially with junior big man Nick Richards' status still uncertain (and doubtful may be the best way to think of that status).

It's something to watch going up against Michigan State, a program known for strong rebounding under Tom Izzo. Michigan State is coming off an 85-50 win against Albion during which the Spartans outrebounded the competition 55-33 in characteristic manner.

The way Keion Brooks rebounded the ball after halftime against Kentucky State, grabbing seven in ten minutes, was impressive. But he'll need E.J. Montgomery and Kahlil Whitney to rebound better than they did in the team's two preseason contests in order to match up with MSU.

Can UK keep Cassius Winston under control?

Michigan State will be without Joshua Langford and his 15 points per game from last year until at least January. Kentucky won't have to worry about him.

But the Wildcats and every team the Spartans face will have to reckon with senior guard Cassius Winston, a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate who averaged nearly 19 points and 7.5 assists per game a year ago.

With several returning players in Lexington it's almost easy to forget this is still a very inexperienced UK team compared to the rest of the country. Winston is a tough experienced player who won't be nervous on the stage, against No. 2 Kentucky in MSG.

Winston had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals in Michigan State's 68-67 takedown of Duke in last year's Sweet Sixteen. He had a poor shooting night against TTU's swarming defense in the Final Four but shot 40-percent from long range last year and is capable of taking over a game.

Fortunately for UK, perimeter defense figures to be a major part of the Cats' DNA. This should be a strength-on-strength battle with Final Four-level intensity.