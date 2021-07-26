Thoughts on this round of SEC expansion talks
News that Oklahoma and Texas will apply for SEC membership is taking the college sports world by storm again.Here are a number of thoughts on these expansion talks from Cats Illustrated publisher J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news