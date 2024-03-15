Thoughts from Friday's Afternoon Session at the SEC Tournament
Friday's afternoon session at the SEC Tournament just concluded. There were two blowouts in as many games, but don't think for a second that things went as planned. Tennessee was listless in a dreadful showing against Mississippi State, and Auburn bludgeoned South Carolina is a matchup that some thought would be one of the tightest of the preliminary rounds.
Cats Illustrated was courtside for both games, and we have plenty of opinions and observations to share before Kentucky takes the floor later on this evening against Texas A&M.
Mississippi State 73 Tennessee 56
Keep in mind that I am writing this in live and actual time. Mississippi State took it to Tennessee in every possible way in the first half. The score was 38-19 at the half, and rightfully so.
The most obvious thing to me is just what we thought going in. The Vols can’t shoot the ball away from Dalton Knecht. The Bulldogs had an excellent defensive game plan. They are doubling Dalton Knecht every time he takes his first dribble then rotating nicely. He only had five first half points on 2 of 8 shooting. They were also daring Zakai Zielger to take the outside shot. He was getting the full Ashton Hagans treatment.
The combined Tennessee team was 7 of 34 for 20.6% in the first half, and only made two of 18 three-pointers which tells you how willing the Bulldogs are to give up the three. We wondered openly if the Vols could shoot the ball well enough to make a deep March run. The first 20 minutes says no.
I was surprised how well the Bulldogs shot in the first half. Despite not being known as a strong offensive team they shot 61.5%, and only made one two-pointer. They are getting to the paint on the dribble, and cutting beautifully off the ball when Tolu Smith gets a post touch.
Mississippi State is a big, physical team. They have the beef to play that kind of game with Tennessee, and the Bulldogs can force the opponent to shoot the outside shot. The Volunteers best chance is to create turnovers, and keep pounding the offensive boards. State can get shaky with the ball out front, and UT had 11 first half offensive rebounds. Of course they had plenty of opportunities from all of the errant shots.
The feeling coming out of the locker room was that Tennessee would have to dominate the first few minutes of the second half. They got that with a quick Knecht three, and two fouls on Tolu Smith that sent him to the bench with three with over 18 minutes left. One thing that the Vols have adapted to is even when the Bulldogs kick the ball out off the drive they are not going to shoot the three. Another drive is going to come right behind it.
A big part of the game’s path was State’s ability to bounce right back after the first media timeout. Josh Hubbard took the game over at that stage with six points, and the lead stretched back to 21 (49-28) with 13:07 remaining, and then to 55-33 at the twelve minute media timeout break.
Tennessee got hurt by turnovers. They were very sloppy with the ball, and it hurt any chance of a run. State had 12 points off 13 turnovers at this stage of the game. Another key factor was the size and athleticism of D.J. Jeffries and Cameron Matthews to stay step to step and body blow by body blow with Knecht. These are two big, strong guys who can move their feet on the perimeter. They played behind the post, and didn’t have to double off Jonas Aidoo. They also have three guards every bit as quick as Ziegler in Hubbard, Dashawn Davis, and Shakeel Moore.
Tennessee put together a run that saw State stuck on the 60-point mark from the 7:54 mark until Jeffries hit a three over four minutes later. MSU has some of Tennessee in them. They can go on dry spells, and the outside shot can desert them. The Bulldogs have a collection of good players. They may not have a Knecht, but it didn’t matter Friday. Outside of that Tennessee didn’t look any better to me at all individually.
Matthews and Hubbard both had 18 points. Matthews did a great job on Knecht while still going a perfect 7 for 7 from the field. Hubbard is asked to do a lot from running the team, to scoring, defending the ball, and he does it well.
Ziegler had 20 for Tennessee, but Mississippi State let him shoot. He took 17 shots. If I was a Tennessee fan I would be very concerned about this team being way to Knecht-centric. A lack of scoring punch gets them every spring, and it did today. Scoring 56 points while giving up 73 won’t get it done.
Auburn 86 South Carolina 55
Here were some noticeable things starting out. Johni Broome was much bigger than anybody else South Carolina had in the post. The Gamecocks looked bigger on the wings, and they tried early to post up the Tiger perimeters. Bruce Pearl plays Broome a lot out on the perimeter, so he doesn’t always get to use his size advantage. SC played harder coming out of the gates. They had a possession in which they grabbed three offensive rebounds. Pearl subbed out three players immediately. That’s not to say Josh Gray is not a strong post for South Carolina. They went to him when Dylan Cardwell subbed in for Broome.
The initial strategy and contrasts between the two teams were obvious. South Carolina is rugged, and they are strong. They wanted to get the ball into the mid-post then drop their heads, and bulldoze to the rim. It’s not a spread and drive offense. They also crashed the offensive glass. Auburn on the other hand is quicker. They tried to lift the South Carolina defense then cut to the rim off the ball. They also looked to get space for their cutting bigs through the weave as well as the screen and roll. The guards also got the corners turned by curling the pin-down screens. Broome also scored every time he touched the ball in the first eight minutes. In other words, Auburn had lots of offensive options, and clearly looked like the better team immediately.
Auburn is the only team of the afternoon session that has a free flowing, and not a stagnant offense. There is constant ball and player movement. It gets moved from side to side, and doesn’t stick. It also doesn’t hurt that they have dudes who can finish in the action. South Carolina on the other hand just doesn’t have creators offensively. B.J. Mack is their best option, but he is more a road grader than somebody who can make something out of nothing. They averaged 61 points in their six losses this year, and it was obvious Friday when the other team scores they are in trouble.
The second half was a case of Auburn being more methodical and working the clock while South Carolina still struggled to find the bottom of the basket. It was also becoming obvious that South Carolina just wanted the game to get over. If nothing else they are always stingy defensively, and competitive. The Tigers had a turnstile to the rim, and one alley oop off the pick and roll from whichever guard happened to have the ball in his hands to Broome.
Auburn moved to 25-7 with the win. Interestingly enough, all 25 wins have come by double-digits. Their closest victory was an 11-point, 66-55 edge over Texas A&M.
The Tigers only had two players in double figures. It’s not a surprise that Broome led the charge with 18 points and 10 rebounds with his size advantage. Auburn is as deep as any team in the country. They put that to practice with 11 players cracking the scoring column. They ended up shooting 49.3% from the field, and 47.4% from three. Meanwhile, South Carolina only shot 27.6%. If they are favored in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, smart money might be on the other team. They may have peaked as they begin to run into scouting reports.
Auburn certainly looks like the favorite tomorrow against Mississippi State. But if it is a close game all bets are off. The Tigers have not won a game like that this year, and the Bulldogs were impressive with their physicality today. If the Bulldogs are to have a shot they need to get the semi-final game down to the final five minutes, and then see if Auburn tightens up.