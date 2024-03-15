Cats Illustrated was courtside for both games, and we have plenty of opinions and observations to share before Kentucky takes the floor later on this evening against Texas A&M.

Friday's afternoon session at the SEC Tournament just concluded. There were two blowouts in as many games, but don't think for a second that things went as planned. Tennessee was listless in a dreadful showing against Mississippi State, and Auburn bludgeoned South Carolina is a matchup that some thought would be one of the tightest of the preliminary rounds.

Mississippi State 73 Tennessee 56

Keep in mind that I am writing this in live and actual time. Mississippi State took it to Tennessee in every possible way in the first half. The score was 38-19 at the half, and rightfully so.

The most obvious thing to me is just what we thought going in. The Vols can’t shoot the ball away from Dalton Knecht. The Bulldogs had an excellent defensive game plan. They are doubling Dalton Knecht every time he takes his first dribble then rotating nicely. He only had five first half points on 2 of 8 shooting. They were also daring Zakai Zielger to take the outside shot. He was getting the full Ashton Hagans treatment.

The combined Tennessee team was 7 of 34 for 20.6% in the first half, and only made two of 18 three-pointers which tells you how willing the Bulldogs are to give up the three. We wondered openly if the Vols could shoot the ball well enough to make a deep March run. The first 20 minutes says no.

I was surprised how well the Bulldogs shot in the first half. Despite not being known as a strong offensive team they shot 61.5%, and only made one two-pointer. They are getting to the paint on the dribble, and cutting beautifully off the ball when Tolu Smith gets a post touch.

Mississippi State is a big, physical team. They have the beef to play that kind of game with Tennessee, and the Bulldogs can force the opponent to shoot the outside shot. The Volunteers best chance is to create turnovers, and keep pounding the offensive boards. State can get shaky with the ball out front, and UT had 11 first half offensive rebounds. Of course they had plenty of opportunities from all of the errant shots.

The feeling coming out of the locker room was that Tennessee would have to dominate the first few minutes of the second half. They got that with a quick Knecht three, and two fouls on Tolu Smith that sent him to the bench with three with over 18 minutes left. One thing that the Vols have adapted to is even when the Bulldogs kick the ball out off the drive they are not going to shoot the three. Another drive is going to come right behind it.

A big part of the game’s path was State’s ability to bounce right back after the first media timeout. Josh Hubbard took the game over at that stage with six points, and the lead stretched back to 21 (49-28) with 13:07 remaining, and then to 55-33 at the twelve minute media timeout break.

Tennessee got hurt by turnovers. They were very sloppy with the ball, and it hurt any chance of a run. State had 12 points off 13 turnovers at this stage of the game. Another key factor was the size and athleticism of D.J. Jeffries and Cameron Matthews to stay step to step and body blow by body blow with Knecht. These are two big, strong guys who can move their feet on the perimeter. They played behind the post, and didn’t have to double off Jonas Aidoo. They also have three guards every bit as quick as Ziegler in Hubbard, Dashawn Davis, and Shakeel Moore.

Tennessee put together a run that saw State stuck on the 60-point mark from the 7:54 mark until Jeffries hit a three over four minutes later. MSU has some of Tennessee in them. They can go on dry spells, and the outside shot can desert them. The Bulldogs have a collection of good players. They may not have a Knecht, but it didn’t matter Friday. Outside of that Tennessee didn’t look any better to me at all individually.

Matthews and Hubbard both had 18 points. Matthews did a great job on Knecht while still going a perfect 7 for 7 from the field. Hubbard is asked to do a lot from running the team, to scoring, defending the ball, and he does it well.

Ziegler had 20 for Tennessee, but Mississippi State let him shoot. He took 17 shots. If I was a Tennessee fan I would be very concerned about this team being way to Knecht-centric. A lack of scoring punch gets them every spring, and it did today. Scoring 56 points while giving up 73 won’t get it done.