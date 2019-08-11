Thoughts and impression on Kentucky targets from Ohio scrimmage
DUBLIN, Ohio – The pre-season action in Central Ohio on Saturday saw two of the Columbus-area’s top teams battle in what was a surprisingly action-packed scrimmage considering how early we still ar...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news