LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Zack Thompson was not going to allow Kentucky's search for its first SEC victory go any longer.

The junior left-hander and preseason All-American pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high 13 on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park as the Wildcats blanked No. 4 Georgia 5-0.

Kentucky had dropped its first seven league games of the season. With the win, the Cats improved to 16-10 overall.

With more than a dozen Major League Baseball scouts on hand to see he elite pitching prospect face the talented Bulldogs, Thompson (2-0) did not disappoint. The only true scoring threat he faced all night was a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the sixth, but the UK hurler got a huge defensive play from third baseman Breydon Daniel, who turned an unassisted double-play to help escape the jam.

Kentucky made the most of its scoring opportunities, with some help from the Georgia defense. Austin Schultz delivered an RBI single in the third inning to score Zeke Lewis, who had also singled. The remainder of the Cats' runs came on two passed balls, a wild pitch and an error.

The Cats finished with just four hits. Schultz, Lewis, Javon Shelby and Dalton Reed each had one single. Reed also drove in a run.

C.J. Smith, who entered the game with a 2.05 ERA for Georgia, took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. He also issued two wild pitches.

The series closes Saturday with the rubber match. Georgia won the opener 7-3 on Thursday night.