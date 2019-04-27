Kentucky's Zack Thompson continued to build on his sensational junior season with a complete-game victory on Saturday at Florida.

The preseason All-American and top MLB Draft prospect allowed just three hits and struck out 11 in leading the Wildcats to a 5-1 win. It was his second complete game of the season and marked the first complete game on the road for a UK pitcher since Sean Hjelle tossed a gem at Texas A&M in 2017.

Thompson (4-1) lowered his season ERA to 1.88. He became only the 13th player in school history to surpass the 100-K mark.

Kentucky (22-21, 5-15 SEC) supported its ace with a nine-hit effort, including two each from Elliott Curtis and Cam Hill. Ryan Shinn added his team-leading 28th extra-base hit of the season with a double.

Florida dropped to 27-18 overall and 8-12 in SEC play.

The Gators' starter, Jack Leftwich (4-4), took the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings on the mound.

The Cats and Gators will play the rubber match on Sunday at noon ET. The game will be broadcast by ESPN2.



