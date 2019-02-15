Kentucky got a dominant start from preseason All-American pitcher Zack Thompson and came up with a four-run frame in the eighth inning Friday in Clarksville, Tenn., to claim a 8-4 win over Austin Peay in the season opener.

Thompson, a junior rated by some scouts as the top left-hander in the country, threw four shutout innings, allowing only one hit and three walks while striking out nine.

The Wildcats (1-0) supported their ace with four home runs, including three by newcomers. Dalton Reed, Jaren Shelby and Breydon Daniel all homered in their first game with UK, and TJ Collett smashed a three-run shot in the eighth inning to help the Cats rally from a 4-2 deficit.

Kentucky collected 11 hits, including three by Reed, who added a double and single to go along with his home run. The top of the Cats' lineup -- Daniel, Cam Hill, Shelby and Collett -- each collected two hits.

Austin Peay (0-1) got a solid start from All-OVC pitcher Jacques Pucheu, who allowed only two runs on three hits and a walk. The left-hander struck out five over six innings of work.

The Governors had a pair of two-run triples against the UK bullpen -- one from Garrett Spain and another from Malcolm Tiplet -- to account for their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Carson Coleman (1-0) picked up the win for the UK pitching staff, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief after APSU had taken a 4-2 lead. The sophomore right-hander struck out four while allowing no baserunners.

Harley Gollert (0-1) took the loss for the Governors, surrendering four runs in the decisive eighth inning.

