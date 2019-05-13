Despite a season that has not unfolded as Kentucky had hoped, the Wildcats keep getting stellar performances from their ace, Zack Thompson.

The junior left-hander continued his brilliant season on Sunday with a winning effort in the series finale at South Carolina. Thompson (6-1) held the Gamecocks to only two earned runs on three hits over six innings while striking out eight in UK's 6-2 victory.

It marked the 16th career victory for Thompson, who lowered his season ERA to 2.14. He is projected as one of the first 15 picks in next month's MLB Draft.

Daniel Harper and Carson Coleman came through with three scoreless innings of relief for the Cats.

Kentucky (25-26, 7-20 SEC) avoided the sweep after the Gamecocks had won the first two games in Columbia.

Coltyn Kessler reached base four times and drove in two runs to lead the UK offensive attack. Ryan Shinn collected his 30th extra-base hit and his team-leading 17th multi-hit game. Elliott Curtis and TJ Collett also had two hits apiece for the Cats.

UK returns home to Kentucky Proud Park to face Michigan on Tuesday night in the final non-conference game of the regular season. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.



