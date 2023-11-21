Kentucky offered a different look in response as well. They achieved success in another way than we had seen in the other wins. The means also should give the fan base optimism going forward about the long term success of this team. However, there were also some glaring deficiencies that have to be addressed in practice.

This was a quality opponent, and they offered a different, and better look than the Cats had seen in the past from its mid and low-major competitors. They threw out some seven-footers that offer problems to this smaller inside lineup. The Hawks also had some highly talented and quick guards who put the pressure on a young backcourt all night long.

Different guards are playing well.

This has been the main narrative throughout the state of Kentucky for several days. Antonio Reeves, Jeff Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham are playing well. D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards are having freshman struggles. The bottom line is that the positivity surrounding this team is based on the high quality of depth and talent with this freshman group. To reach the ceiling, each player must play toward his own individual peak.

Wagner and Edwards had their best games Monday night, and without their contributions the Wildcats do not win. Wagner has received the brunt of the criticism because the ball is in his hands more often. He struggled for the most part again in the first half, but he looked like the five-star we expected in the second half. His strength is finishing at the rim in a variety of ways with either hand. Even though he has had to adapt his game to the college brand, I have been surprised to see so many of his point-blank shots around the rim not go down.

The thing that was noticeable to me is that he played a game with the ball Monday that will travel in the SEC. There wasn't as much of the desperate excess dribbling trying to create, and stopping the ball movement. Instead, he attacked St. Joe's with quick decision straight line drives. 22 points was impressive, but how he did it was even better.

Edwards is never going to shoot in bulk at Kentucky and beyond, but that is not a problem. He was efficient Monday night. He was 4 for 6 from the field, 2 for 3 from deep, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe. We always knew he had a winning mid-range game. He is shooting over 60% from inside the arc. But hopefully he is taking a step in gaining outside shooting confidence as well.

Now, each five-star freshman, and Antonio Reeves are averaging in double figures. Reeves leads the team at 18.2 points, followed by Dillingham at 16.0, Mitchell at 14.4, Wagner at 11.8, Sheppard at 10.6, and Edwards at 10.0.

That is the brand for winning basketball going forward.

Tre Mitchell got involved in the pick and pop game.

The senior transfer can stretch the defense. He brings deep shooting accuracy from the five spot which will change to the four as the big men return. He had a high percentage going into Monday night, but the problem was he had only taken seven three-point attempts the first four games.

Getting him involved in the pick-and-pop game was something I wanted to start seeing, and my wish was granted. He went 4 for 10 from deep against St. Joe's. So not only did he shoot 40%, he took three more attempts one game than he had taken so far for the year.

The bottom line is that Mitchell in the ball-screen game with these guards should be darn near unstoppable. The two defenders involved in this action got drug with the ball handler all night long leaving Mitchell wide open after popping to an open spot off the screen. The only answer is to switch, but then mismatches come into play. These lighting quick guards will have a slower post player on them with the floor spread while Mitchell could take a smaller guard to the low block.

Now the question becomes how does Mitchell adjust once he moves to the four, and how does that impact a couple of other players around him?



A young team is growing more patient during the shot clock.

Dane Bradshaw addressed this last night during the broadcast, and John Calipari has made it a strong point of emphasis. The team had taken too many quick, and ill-advised shots. There were a couple of reasons. First, this is a young team. Teams with high IQ's understand what a good and bad shots are. The only way to get basketball smart is to gain experience. Kentucky didn't shoot as many three's Monday, especially in the second half. They took 25 for the game with 10 coming from Mitchell. Wagner, Reeves, Dillingham, and Sheppard only combined for 11 for the game. So the focus of playing under control was definitely something the players were working on.

That brings us to shooting success. It's just human nature to throw caution to the wind the more successful you are. The team was 46 for 122 through the first four games. That is a 37.7% conversion rate on 30.4 attempts per game. They took five less deep shots Monday night, and made 12 for 48%. It wasn't perfectly clean, but most of the attempts were taken in rhythm without being forced by the guards.

We're looking at 89.6 points per game thus far. But more importantly these young players are beginning to realize they can light up the scoreboard without getting shots up the first time someone sees the rim. Monday night's tempo was a very positive step.

The Bad